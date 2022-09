Manhattan Institute senior fellow and journalist Christopher Rufo revealed that the City of Dallas has implemented a " racial equity plan ."Rufo wrote,"Equity means that each person has the resources and services necessary to thrive in their own unique identities, circumstances, and histories," the City of Dallas writes. "Equity reduces disparities while improving outcomes for all. Racial equity occurs when people are thriving and neither race nor ethnicity can be used to predict outcomes."As The Post Millennial has reported in the past, equity is a concept whereby discrimination is actively used to enforce equality of outcome The city's language to "acknowledge that hundreds of years of oppression" is part of Critical Race Theory (CRT), which is a form of racial essentialism that defines individuals by their racial and ethnic identity groups and then assigns them a place within structures and hierarchies of power."Equality and Equity are two separate concepts as illustrated in this graphic. Equality promotes sameness, while equity focuses on fairness," the city claims while showing a much used graphic of people with different heights trying to attain the same view of the city.