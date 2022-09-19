Critical race theory Rufo
Manhattan Institute senior fellow and journalist Christopher Rufo revealed that the City of Dallas has implemented a "racial equity plan."

Rufo wrote, "The City of Dallas has adopted a new 'racial equity plan' that uses the language of critical race theory and argues for replacing the goal of "equality" with the goal of "equity," or equality of outcomes."


"Equity means that each person has the resources and services necessary to thrive in their own unique identities, circumstances, and histories," the City of Dallas writes. "Equity reduces disparities while improving outcomes for all. Racial equity occurs when people are thriving and neither race nor ethnicity can be used to predict outcomes."

As The Post Millennial has reported in the past, equity is a concept whereby discrimination is actively used to enforce equality of outcome. It is distinct from equality, whereby everyone is treated without discrimination to ensure equality of opportunity.

The city's language to "acknowledge that hundreds of years of oppression" is part of Critical Race Theory (CRT), which is a form of racial essentialism that defines individuals by their racial and ethnic identity groups and then assigns them a place within structures and hierarchies of power.


In the past few years, Rufo has revealed numerous cases of critical race theory teachings in companies across the United States, like Disney and Lockheed Martin.

equity vs equality
"Equality and Equity are two separate concepts as illustrated in this graphic. Equality promotes sameness, while equity focuses on fairness," the city claims while showing a much used graphic of people with different heights trying to attain the same view of the city.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has noted that CRT and anti-racism at the institutional level is "state-sanctioned racism."