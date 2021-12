© FOX 51



"We won't allow Florida tax dollars to be spent teaching kids to hate our country or to hate each other. Finally, we must protect Florida workers against the hostile work environment that is created when large corporations force their employees to endure CRT-inspired 'training' and indoctrination."

"gives students and employees the resources they need to fight back against discrimination, critical race theory, and indoctrination."

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans to codify the state-wide ban on Critical Race Theory-inspired lessons for students and employees on Wednesday in Wildwood, Florida.DeSantis laid out his new legislation titled,which aims toThe legislation alsoaccording to a handout DeSantis said:Florida's Lieutenant Gov. Jeanette Nuñez said that the Stop WOKE ActSpecifically, the legislation provides employees, parents, and studentsDeSantis said during the legislative announcement that school districts and teachers refused to comply with the state Board of Education's initial ban on CRT.The Zinn Education Project, a left-wing education group, posted a list of teachers who pledged to continue teaching CRT even if state laws ban it. Per the list, 110 Florida teachers signed the pledge.instead of advocating for CRT.