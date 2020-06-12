believes racism is present in every aspect of life, every relationship, and every interaction and therefore has its advocates look for it everywhere

relies upon "interest convergence" (white people only give black people opportunities and freedoms when it is also in their own interests) and therefore doesn't trust any attempt to make racism better

is against free societies and wants to dismantle them and replace them with something its advocates control

only treats race issues as "socially constructed groups," so there are no individuals in Critical Race Theory

believes science, reason, and evidence are a "white" way of knowing and that storytelling and lived experience is a "black" alternative, which hurts everyone, especially black people

rejects all potential alternatives, like colorblindness, as forms of racism, making itself the only allowable game in town (which is totalitarian)

acts like anyone who disagrees with it must do so for racist and white supremacist reasons, even if those people are black (which is also totalitarian)

cannot be satisfied, so it becomes a kind of activist black hole that threatens to destroy everything it is introduced into

1) Critical Race Theory believes racism is present in

every

aspect of life,

every

relationship, and

every

interaction.

2) "Interest convergence": White people only give black people opportunities and freedoms when it is also in their own interests.

The second feature, sometimes called "interest convergence" or material determinism, adds a further dimension. Because racism advances the interests of both white elites (materially) and working-class people (psychically), large segments of society have little incentive to eradicate it. Consider, for example, Derrick Bell's shocking proposal (discussed in a later chapter) that Brown v. Board of Education — considered a great triumph of civil rights litigation — may have resulted more from the self-interest of elite whites than a desire to help blacks. (p. 7)

3) Critical Race Theory is

against

free societies.

These movements [Critical Theory movements upon which Critical Race Theory is based] initially advocated for a type of liberal humanism (individualism, freedom, and peace) but quickly turned to a rejection of liberal humanism. The ideal of individual autonomy that underlies liberal humanism (the idea that people are free to make independent rational decisions that determine their own fate) was viewed as a mechanism for keeping the marginalized in their place by obscuring larger structural systems of inequality. In other words, it [free society] fooled people into believing they had more freedom and choice than societal structures actually allow. (p. 5)

4) Critical Race Theory

only

treats race issues as "socially constructed groups," so there are

no individuals

in Critical Race Theory

5) Critical Race Theory believes science, reason, and evidence are a "white" way of knowing and that storytelling and lived experience is a "black" alternative.

One of the key contributions of critical theorists concerns the production of knowledge. Given that the transmission of knowledge is an integral activity in schools, critical scholars in the field of education have been especially concerned with how knowledge is produced. These scholars argue that a key element of social injustice involves the claim that particular knowledge is objective, neutral, and universal. An approach based on critical theory calls into question the idea that objectivity is desirable or even possible. The term used to describe this way of thinking about knowledge is that knowledge is socially constructed. When we refer to knowledge as socially constructed we mean that knowledge is reflective of the values and interests of those who produce it. (p. 7)

Critical race theorists have built on everyday experiences with perspective, viewpoint, and the power of stories and persuasion to come to a better understanding of how Americans see race. They have written parables, autobiography, and "counterstories," and have investigated the factual background and personalities, frequently ignored in the casebooks, of well-known cases. (p. 38)

6) Critical Race Theory rejects

all

potential alternatives, like colorblindness, as forms of racism.

Color-blind, or "formal," conceptions of equality, expressed in rules that insist only on treatment that is the same across the board, can thus remedy only the most blatant forms of discrimination, such as mortgage redlining or the refusal to hire a black Ph.D. rather than a white high school dropout, that do stand out and attract our attention. (p. 7)

7) Critical Race Theory acts like

anyone

who disagrees with it

must

do so for racist and white supremacist reasons,

even if

those people are black.

8) Critical Race Theory

cannot

be satisfied.

And that's not all!