As unlikely as it seems, a highly obscure academic theory known as Critical Race Theory has completely mainstreamed in society, and now everyone is discussing it. While Critical Race Theory has the noble goal of pointing out problems that can be hard to see and that maintain or constitute racism, it turns out to be a remarkably bad way of going about this. A little familiarity with the basic principles of Critical Race Theory and how they go wrong can help with this.Before I begin, I offer my apologies to the reader. Critical Race Theory has been growing for over 40 years, and it has many deep problems. Therefore, this is long, and still it is not nearly complete. Here, I document just eight of the biggest problems with the entire Critical Race Theory approach. Treat them as eight short essays on specific topics in Critical Race Theory and digest them one at a time. I offer them in the hopes of helping people understand it better so they can decide for themselves if Critical Race Theory is the way we should be dealing with race issues and racism in our society, or if we can genuinely do better.Since this is so long: here's the 'too long; didn't read' bullet-point summary:Critical Race Theory...Critical Race Theory begins from the assumption that racism is an ordinary part of every aspect of life in our societies. Foundational Critical Race Theory scholars Richard Delgado and Jean Stefancic write, "First, that racism is ordinary, not aberrational — 'normal science,' the usual way society does business, the common, everyday experience of most people of color in this country," on page 7 of the standard introductory textbook on the subject, titled Critical Race Theory: An Introduction.In the workplace that adopts Critical Race Theory, this means that it's only a matter of time until someone with that worldview finds out how your entire company and its culture is "racist." At that point, they will cause a meltdown that forces everyone to take sides and demand a reorganization of the entire (now divided) office culture and management.In schools, it will mean teaching our children to think this way and always be looking for racism in every situation and interaction. In our personal relationships, it means that friends and even family members — especially our kids who have already been educated with Critical Race Theory ideas that have been incorporated in our schools — will eventually call each other out and reject one another, because tolerating racism is also considered a form of racism that would have to be discovered and stopped.One of the founders of Critical Race Theory, a (now deceased) scholar at Harvard Law named Derrick Bell, made his "Interest-Convergence Thesis" central to the Theory. Turning to Delgado and Stefancic again,The Interest-Convergence Thesis makes it literally impossible for anyone with any racial privilege (again, as outlined by Critical Race Theory) to do anything right because anything they do right must also have been self-interested. If Critical Race Theory makes a demand of people with any form of racial privilege and they comply, they just make themselves more complicit in "racism" as Critical Race Theory sees it.Believe it or not, Critical Race Theory is not a liberal idea. It is, in fact, critical of liberal societies and against the idea of freedom to its core.Turning to Delgado and Stefancic, a critical stance about free societies and their norms is again central to Critical Race Theory: "critical race scholars are discontent with liberalism as a framework for addressing America's racial problems. Many liberals believe in color blindness and neutral principles of constitutional law" (p. 21). The famous "critical whiteness educator" Robin DiAngelo (author of the now overwhelmingly famous book White Fragility ) puts it even more plainly, writing with a colleague named Ozlem Sensoy in a widely read education book called Is Everyone Really Equal?,Critical Race Theory isn't just against free societies and the individualism that enables them, but it also doesn't even believe individuals meaningfully exist at all! In Critical Race Theory, every person has to be understood in terms of the social groups they are said to inhabit, and these are determined by their identity , including race. "A third theme of critical race theory, the 'social construction' thesis, holds that race and races are products of social thought and relations. Not objective, inherent, or fixed, they correspond to no biological or genetic reality; rather, races are categories that society invents, manipulates, or retires when convenient" (p. 7), write Delgado and Stefancic.Under Critical Race Theory, races are categories that society invents and that we impose entirely through social assumptions (mostly stereotypes), and people are members of those racial categories whether they want to be or not. Moreover, they argue that society is "socially stratified," which means that different social groups (like these racial groups) have differentiated access to the opportunities and resources of society.This is why it is so common that progressive racial programs end up hurting the people they're written to help most. "Racial justice," in Critical Race Theory, means getting "justice" for the group, which it says is a social construction , not for the real person, who is just a member of that group. As Lynn Lemisko writes on page 193 of Educator to Educator, another education manual in Critical Social Justice programs: "If democracy is about individual rights (justice for individuals), then social justice is about group rights (justice for groups). And for me there is a fundamental difference between the general notion of justice and the notion of social justice."Remember above, where Delgado and Stefancic said that "normal science " is a part of the everyday, ordinary racism of our societies? That's because Critical Race Theory is not particularly friendly to science, residing somewhere between generally disinterested in science and openly hostile to it (often depending upon the circumstances). This is because Critical Race Theory, using that "social construction" thesis, believes that the power and politics of cultural groups make their way intrinsically into everything that culture produces. Thus, science is just politics by other means to Critical Race Theory.For example, Robin DiAngelo and Ozlem Sensoy write,Sensoy and DiAngelo also claim that science "presume[s] superiority and infallibility of the scientific method" (p. 5) (by the way, this is false), and therefore we should be asking "whose rationality" and "whose presumed objectivity" underlies the scientific method. Then, even more cynically, they insist that we must ask whose interests are served by science, as though that's the relevant question to ask of a universalist method.Continuing the genuinely racist thinking that black people aren't suited to or served by science, Delgado and Stefancic say that storytelling about their " lived experience " is the primary mode by which black people and Critical Race Theory produce and advance knowledge . Importantly, these lived experiences are only considered valid if they agree with Critical Race Theory. They write,While stories can be informative, to create a position that science is a "way of knowing" for white, Western people (especially men) and storytelling is one more suited to racial minorities,In fact, as you might guess now, it sees the idea of " colorblindness " as one of the most racist things possible because it hides the real racism from view. "While colorblindness sounds good in theory, in practice it is highly problematic," write Sensoy and DiAngelo (p. 108). As we read from Delgado and Stefancic,This has the opposite of the putatively intended effect. Although it does cause people to see some legitimate racism that they would have otherwise missed, it makes all of our relationships and social systems extremely fragile and tense, ready to explode over a highly divisive issue. It also diverts resources from doing real work or building real relationships because looking for and thinking about racism all the time takes effort.Following the "social construction" thesis discussed above in point #4, Critical Race Theory has outlined what the essential experience of each racial group is. It then judges individual people (especially of minority races) on how well they give testimonial to that experience — which is to say,Before we discuss the case of how impossible disagreement is for white people (and other "racially privileged" people) consider a few poignant examples. The black superstar musician Kanye West famously donned a "Make America Great Again" hat and said he thinks for himself. In response, the poet laureate of Critical Race Theory, Ta-Nehisi Coates, wrote a widely read article suggesting that West is no longer really black. The black musician Daryl Davis, who is most famous for talking hundreds of real white supremacists out of their Ku Klux Klan hoods, once tried to invite a conversation of this sort in 2019, and members of the nominally " antifascist " group "Antifa" called him a " white supremacist " for being willing to associate with (rather than fight or kill) the people he invited to have a conversation.This is obviously much worse a problem for white people or others who are said to have "racial privilege." There are more concepts in Critical Race Theory to deal specifically with how and why white people are racists for disagreeing with Critical Race Theory than perhaps any other idea. Charles Mills claims that all whites take part in a " racial contract " to support white supremacy that is never discussed but just part of the social fabric. Barbara Applebaum says all white people have " white complicity " with white supremacy because they automatically benefit from white privilege and " white ignorance " which is a way for them to willfully refuse to engage (and proper engagement can only be proven by agreeing). Robin DiAngelo says white people enjoy " white comfort " and therefore suffer " white fragility " that prevents them from confronting their racism through Critical Race Theory. (Therefore, she says, anything that maintains white comfort should be considered suspect and in need of disrupting.) Alison Bailey claims that when racially privileged people disagree with Critical Race Theory, they are engaging in a "defensive move" called " privilege-preserving epistemic pushback ," which means that they are just arguing to keep their privilege and could not possibly have legitimate disagreements.This means that if your workplace takes up Critical Race Theory, eventually activists will start to make demands and will threaten to make trouble if they do not get their way. (They usually do not ask.) If you give into them, you will not satisfy them, however, because Critical Race Theory cannot be satisfied. It is guaranteed, before you do anything at all, that you will do it wrong because of your racism. You did it out of "interest convergence," to make yourself look good because of your racism. You did it in a way that just created new problems that amount to racism. You didn't do it sooner, faster, or better because of your racism. No matter what you do, the resulting situation must contain racism, and the Critical Race Theory activist's job is to find it and hold you to account.This is a grim but fair description of Critical Race Theory, and, what's worse, it's woefully incomplete. There are other horrible ideas at the very core of Critical Race Theory that fall in this same mold that we do not have time to list here. These include the idea that racism barely gets better, if at all, that equality is a source of racism, that people who benefit from "racism" have no incentives to be against racism, that racism is a zero-sum conflict that was arranged by white people so that no one else can have a real chance in society, that the races cannot truly understand one another (while demanding that they must and that racism is the whole cause of the inevitable failure), that racially privileged people are inherently oppressors and everyone else is inherently oppressed (this is derived from Marxism applied to racial groups), and that the only way to end racism is through a social revolution that unmakes the current society entirely and replaces it with something engineered by Critical Race Theory. It is easy to see what kinds of problems these doctrines will create in practice, and it's horrible how Critical Race Theory consistently preys upon the best parts of our natures to achieve its goals (which, if it were correct (and it's not), mostly leaves only the worst candidates to oppose it — real white supremacists — which it then uses as evidence of its bogus claims).In summary, we can see that Critical Race Theory is a truly horrible way to deal with race issues and racism, and that would be true even if every problem (or " problematic ") it points out were 100% true. It simply is not a good way to go about these problems, and, as its advocates might say in realizing such a situation, we have an obligation to educate ourselves (about the problems and weaknesses of Critical Race Theory) and to do better (than they can hope to do).An American-born author, mathematician, and political commentator, Dr. James Lindsay has written six books spanning a range of subjects including religion, the philosophy of science and postmodern theory. He is the co-founder of New Discourses and currently promoting his new book "How to have impossible conversations".