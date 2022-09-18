© Wikimedia Commons.



© Office of the President of Ukraine



I

srael and Ukraine: "old, loyal friends"

A

hyper-militarized apartheid state as a model for Ukraine

© INSS



A US diplomat stays behind in Israel, goes to bat for its top spying firm

© INSS



War — it's good for Atlantic Council donors

Alex Rubinstein is an independent reporter on Substack. You can subscribe to get free articles from him delivered to your inbox here. If you want to support his journalism, which is never put behind a paywall, you can give a one-time donation to him through PayPal here or sustain his reporting through Patreon here.