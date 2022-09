Former Secretary of Defense William J. Perry looks back at our relationship with Russia and charts a way forward for peace.The hostility between the United States and Russia has reached heights not seen since the dark days of the Cold War . How have we found ourselves back here?Former After the fall of the Soviet Union and the emergence of the Russian Federation in the early 90s, our two nations began working together towards building a cooperative alliance. Today, it feels as if that era of positive dialogue has been forgotten. Yet as we look at the terrible events unfolding with Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine , it is worth trying to understand how we found ourselves so far from those heady early days; not just to manage the current situation but also in the hopes that we can restore the relationship to something beyond open antagonism.As a result of these efforts to build a sense of trust and respect between our countries, we were able to collaborate on reducing much of the massive nuclear stockpile left over from the Cold War. As the world's two largest nuclear powers, we viewed nuclear weapons stewardship as a joint responsibility.But unfortunately, our economic aid has only extended so far. In the early '90s, as Russians were attempting to convert from a communist economy to a market-driven one, they suffered through a severe depression.Also, during this period, we began joint programs with all Eastern European nations through a NATO program called the Partnership for Peace. Partnership for Peace allowed Russia and other Eastern European countries to work with NATO without becoming NATO members. This included joint peacekeeping operations that allowed Eastern European military units to work cooperatively with NATO military units.The bitterness that emerged from dismissing Russia as irrelevant created a climate ripe for the rise of an autocratic leader who would instead demand respect and power through force. And there is no force greater than possessing a nuclear arsenal capable of bringing about the end of humanity. For those who had asked, "what could this defeated nation do to us?" the newly installed President Vladimir Putin would soon have an answer.We are now facing a hostile, aggressive Russia conducting a hazardous military attack on Ukraine and threatening to use nuclear weapons if another nation interferes. Putin has not only taken these actions, but he seems to have many Russian people on his side, having convinced them that the U.S. is once again their enemy. Even though his armed forces are no match for those of the U.S. or NATO, he does not need to fear them: they will be deterred from interfering by the threat that he will go nuclear. And he has made that threat clear.In a televised address in February, Putin said of his invasion of Ukraine:Today, we are confronted with a Russia at least as hostile as the Soviet Union during the Cold War. This dangerous problem does not have a simple solution. Still, the first step in finding a solution is acknowledging the problem andThere is no organic reason why Russia should be our enemy. Putin is the enemy, not Russia. We must work to rebuild connections with Russia, treat the Russian people with respect, and rebuild our relationships, in the hopes that we can once again return to the path of friendship.