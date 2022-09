© Twitter Screenshot Greg Price

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre appeared to claim Thursday former President Donald Trump is to blame for the school closure debacle during the pandemic, but a Democratic ad is coming to bite the White House's messaging.Jean-Pierre was asked about new data that found reading and math levels for 9-year-old students dropped several points in the last two years due to pandemic-related school closures. She was also asked about the Biden Administration's plan, and whether the administration shoulders any blame for not pushing schools to re-open."Every Republican in congress voted against that money. We had to do this on our own."The ad then played a clip of Trump saying the virus had "very little impact on young people" before asking whether "you trust him to do what's best for our children because this is not a test. Trump is failing."Teachers unions even released a list of demands that same month that included a call to cancel rent and evictions, place a moratorium on new charter or voucher programs, end standardized testing and provide more federal money to public school teachers paid for by a tax hike.Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was sued by a teachers union in December of 2020 after reopening schools. The union called the reopening "ignorance" that would cause "millions of Floridians to die."