© REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Schools closed by the pandemic in the US may not open in the fall. Student and teacher safety is the latest issue to become politicized in the presidential election campaign, as both parties insist science is on their side."We have to open our schools," said President Donald Trump, who on Tuesday called the decision of the biggest school district in California not to reopen for in-person classes a "mistake.""You should find yourself a new person whoever is in charge of that decision because it's a terrible decision," Trump told CBS News.Vice President Mike Pence echoed the sentiment during a roundtable at Louisiana State University, saying that reopening schools is "what's best for our students, our families, our economy and our Nation."The very thought of it is anathema to the Democrats, however. According to CNN , the idea that schools can reopen safely "has been dismissed as fantasy by top teachers unions and medical organizations."Randi Wengarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, told CNN that this is playing "with kids' lives," adding that adding that Florida and Texas wanting to reopen as normal is "clearly a pressure campaign by the administration... because they look, frankly, at schools as if it was child care as opposed to education."There is a layer of irony in the particular positions of both parties, as Republicans have traditionally been in favor of more online classes and homeschooling while Democrats have invested in teacher unions and making universities and public schools a bastion of their ideas about social justice.It's not just elementary schools and kindergartens at stake. Many universities have announced they will return in an online-only format in September - though at full price of tuition, of course.A clarification from US immigration authorities that this would invalidate visas of international students - contingent on attending full-time classes in person - led to lawsuits by Democrat attorneys-general of California and other states, as well as several Ivy League schools, seeking to protect a major revenue stream. The guidelines were rescinded without explanation on Tuesday.One side argues that Republicans want children and teachers to die, while the other responds that the supposedly selfless teachers are being selfish in demanding absolute safety for themselves, while children are not at risk from the virus at all.Democrats insist that science is on their side, pointing to the spike in positive tests from Florida, Texas and Arizona - all Republican-run states - as proof that reopenings were too hasty.California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, just announced a second lockdown Defending the decision to not reopen in-person classes, Los Angeles school district superintendent Austin Beutner said that "the health and safety of all in the school community is not something we can compromise."It cited the position of the American Academy of Pediatrics that not opening schools will actually harm the health and well-being of children. Pediatricians interviewed by MSNBC overwhelmingly favored school reopening.Fauci was assumed to be in favor of keeping the schools closed - until he wasn't.Whether the lockdown advocates will continue to "stand with Fauci" after that remains to be seen.