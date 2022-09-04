© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi



Rich Russians who refuse to share their wealth with people in need are on their way to hell, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, has warned.Patriarch Kirill said during his Sunday service at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow.In this case, "the God will be helping him to increase his material possessions," while the people won't envy those riches and won't see their owner as "an enemy," he insisted."May God grant that our [Russian] rich people, who were born in an Orthodox country and many of whom have links with the Church, always understand this," the Patriarch said.ButKirill explained.He cited words of Jesus from the Bible, who said that "it is hard for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven.", away from Christ and his kingdom.the church leader told worshippers.