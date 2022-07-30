They hated him because he stood for and represented everything they were not. His very existence made them look mean and petty in contrast.

Never mind that 'Christ' is a title, not a surname, from the Greek 'Christos', or 'anointed'. For that matter, 'Jesus' also looks a lot like a title, meaning as it does 'saviour' in Hebrew. So the character's name is basically 'Saviour Anointed', which is an odd thing for a mother to call her baby unless she's got a really big ego. While we're at it, what is an ostensibly Jewish messiah doing with a Greek title? The Zealots, by the way, were some nasty customers. They were basically the Taliban of the 1st century AD: fanatical religious fundamentalists who would happily stone their own people to death for violating any one of the gazillion pernsickity and arbitrary regulations in the Levitical Law. Their eschatology wasn't particularly cheery either: they expected the Messiah to return at the head of an angelic expeditionary force and set about genociding the gentiles with flaming sword, fire, and brimstone, with the shell-shocked survivors being ground under a divine boot heal so that Yahweh's Chosen could, in the memorable words of one contemporary rabbi, "sit like an effendi and eat". Needless to say that didn't happen. Instead, the Romans lost their patience and genocided them, scattered the survivors to the winds, and dismantled their Temple. In any case it's always struck me as weird that people would suggest that the leader of such a group could get retconned as the Prince of Peace. I say that, but I'm really not sure I believe it. I know that Muhammad's historicity has also been questioned, and if he wasn't real either that opens the question of what the true origin of Islam was. Some have suggested it's actually a highly mutated Christian heresy. I don't personally know enough to say, for the simple reason that I've never cared enough to look into it. But it wouldn't surprise me. Not always. There were Buddhist monks in feudal Japan that went bandit and terrorized the countryside. Which is kind of badass. Admittedly, there are Hindu gurus that do try and convert, but this is more an expression of the will to power of the individual guru than it is a deep imperative in the faith itself. Consuls were elected in pairs. Which is pretty similar to a certain contemporary political leader and his propensity to just do an end-run around the gatekeepers in the media and speak directly to the people on his own terms. As recorded by Suetonius, "Some letters of his to the senate are also preserved, and he seems to have been the first to reduce such documents to pages and the form of a note-book, whereas previously consuls and generals sent their reports written right across the sheet." If it's true that Caesar pioneered the codex as an improvement on the scroll, it's interesting that the popularization of this format was largely driven by the early Church, the "people of the book". The Gregorian calendar is really just a slight modification of the 365-day plus quadrennial leap-year Julian calendar. The only difference is that the Gregorian calendar drops leap years on years divisible by 100, except for years divisible by 400 on which the extra day is retained. These days we also add leap seconds, because our measurements of the Earth's rotation and orbital period, neither of which are actually constant, have become much more precise. But the overall structure is basically the one introduced by Caesar ... and actually, the original Julian calendar is still in use by our Orthodox friends. I can hear the libertarians reeeing about market distortions already. Look, this was over 2000 years ago, Adam Smith hadn't even been born let alone Hayek or Mises. It's the thought that counts, man. It isn't so much whether these reforms were necessarily a good idea - although I think they were, money-changers are fit only for being removed from temples with whips - it's that the guy was even thinking about this stuff.

Rolo has been writing up his thoughts on the deficits of the contemporary Christian churches, and their historical roots in the doctrinal and scriptural monkey business that transpired during the early days of the Church fathers. The first three parts of his series are here , here, and here, and they're worth reading as they provide a quick introduction to some esoteric but fascinating subject matter, and also because those posts were the inspiration for this ridiculously long essay.