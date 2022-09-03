Society's Child
Three Canadian cops charged in shooting death of 18-month-old boy
New York Post
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 19:31 UTC
Toddler Jameson Shapiro was shot and killed in November 2020 when constables with the Ontario Provincial Police attempted to stop a truck driven by the boy's father in the City of Kawartha Lakes, according to the The Peterborough Examiner.
Police said the man had abducted his son from a home in Trent Lakes, about 25 miles away.
A fight broke out after the crash and three officers opened fire on the vehicle, fatally striking young Jameson and his father.
Joseph Martino, director of the Ontario Provincial Police's Special Investigations Unit, told the Examiner that there are, "reasonable grounds to believe that three Ontario Provincial Police officers committed criminal offenses" in relation to the death of the child.
OPP Constables Nathan Vanderheyden, Kenneth Pengelly and Grason Cappus were each charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.
They are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on October 6, the newspaper reported.
"When a tragedy such as this occurs, it affects the families, the community and our whole service. It is devastating when an innocent life is lost during an incident," OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said in a statement.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Jameson's mother, Tara Shapiro, who has been left two raise her two other autistic children as a single mother.
Quote of the Day
A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.
Recent Comments
Utterly deluded. Ship all these folks off to Belmarsh and question them. Those deliberately complicit to the scam , the stupid and genuinely...
What's the going price on Pureblood sperm futures? I'm sure I could get a couple of litres out.
wow, there is a little justice left in this world, godbless that child, now growing up as intended on the other side surrounded with pure love and...
In other words, the lockdowns have not worked as intended nazi maggot Fauci must be sent to its death asap, so all those in spirit it sent there...
in the meantime these shit stains seem to be sharing to the world there debauchery sinful lifestyles, bragging, with no shame who they fuck, do...