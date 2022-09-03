© CTV News



Three Canadian law enforcement officers have been charged with manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of an 18-month old baby, officials announced Wednesday.Joseph Martino, director of the Ontario Provincial Police's Special Investigations Unit, told the Examiner that there are, "reasonable grounds to believe that three Ontario Provincial Police officers committed criminal offenses" in relation to the death of the child.OPP Constables Nathan Vanderheyden, Kenneth Pengelly and Grason Cappus were each charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.They are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on October 6, the newspaper reported."When a tragedy such as this occurs, it affects the families, the community and our whole service. It is devastating when an innocent life is lost during an incident," OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said in a statement.A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Jameson's mother, Tara Shapiro, who has been left two raise her two other autistic children as a single mother.