Bill Maher: Hunter Biden laptop story was suppressed in 'conspiracy to get rid of' Trump
Jon Levine
New York Post
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 16:14 UTC
news about Hunter Biden quiet until after the 2020 election in a bid to help President Biden win, Bill Maher charged.
"Hunter Biden's laptop was buried by the press, even the head of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, said that was a mistake. They buried the story," Maher told his guests comedian Rob Reiner and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota).
The host then went on to reference author Sam Harris's recent podcast interview claiming a coordinated effort to suppress Hunter Biden news was "warranted."
Bill Mahr pointed out that Big Tech bosses such as Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg regretted censoring the Post's Hunter Biden exposé.
"Sam Harris says it was appropriate for Twitter and the heads of big tech and the heads of journalistic organizations to feel that they were in the presence of something that is a once-in-a-lifetime moral emergency, meaning Trump. So, he's saying it's okay to have a conspiracy to get rid of somebody as bad as Trump," Maher continued.
"They buried the Hunter Biden story before the election because they were like, we can't risk having the election thrown to Trump, we'll tell them after the election," he said of media institutions like the New York Times — which he cited by name.
