Mark Zuckerberg finally admitted on Thursday that Facebook dropped the ball when the company banned the sharing of The Post's exclusive report on Hunter Biden's laptop ahead of the 2020 election.Zuckerberg opened up about the controversial media suppression after the host pressed him to explain his views on how tech platforms should handle content moderation on sensitive subjects.He said the platform opted to limit sharing on the story — but not halt it entirely —"Did [the FBI] specifically say you need to be on guard about that story?" Rogan asked, referring to The Post's article."No, I don't remember if it was that specifically, but it basically fit the pattern," Zuckerberg said.More than 50 former senior intelligence officials signed on to a letter that claimed the laptop story "has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.""Our protocol is different than Twitter's. What Twitter did is they said you can't share this at all. We didn't do that," Zuckerberg said."I just don't think they looked at it hard enough. When the New York Post is talking about it, they're pretty smart about what they release and what they don't release," Rogan said.While Zuckerberg acknowledged that Facebook had also reduced distribution of the report on its own platform, he tried to defend the process as "reasonable.""I think the process was pretty reasonable," he added. "A lot of people were still able to share it," "We got a lot of complaints that that was the case.The tech CEO also took thinly veiled swipes at Twitter, calling the rival social network's ban overly "black and white."Twitter briefly suspended The Post's account in 2020 after the laptop exposé revealed the existence of tens of thousands of emails between the president's son and business associates. The emails revealed how Biden's son leveraged his political access in his overseas business dealings.Zuckerberg claimed that Facebook took a "different path than Twitter." Republicans also have accused Facebook of suppressing conservative voices.The Post has reached out to Twitter for comment on Zuckerberg's remarks.The tech CEO admitted that sharing of the story was meaningfully limited on Facebook after its initial publication.Zuckerberg took another swipe at Twitter in a different portion of the nearly three-hour podcast interview with Rogan, saying that it's "hard to spend time on" the platform "without getting too upset."He contrasted Twitter with Instagram, which is owned by his company. Zuckerberg said that it was "easy to spend time on Instagram and absorb a lot of positivity."