Data provided by the social media giants showed a web of linked accounts pushing pro-US and anti-Russia narratives.Partnering with social media analytics firm Graphika, the Stanford Internet Observatory issued a report on Wednesday outlining the alleged influence ops, citing datasets provided by both Twitter and Meta, Facebook's parent company.Though neither Twitter or Meta could say who was operating the accounts, Twitter named the US and the UK as the "presumptive countries of origin," while Meta said the activity was traced back to the United States.The report also highlighted a, as some of the most-followed accounts in the dataset publicly declared some connection to the Pentagon. While those accounts were not identified in the report, a military spokesman told the Wall Street Journal that officials would look into the issue.The inauthentic social media handles often created fake personas using AI-generated profile pictures, and "leveraged" memes, short videos, hashtag campaigns and online petitions - in what the report deemedHowever, the data also hinted at the limitations of such campaigns, as the "vast majority" of the hundreds of thousands of posts reviewed for the reportMoreover, fewer than one-fifth of the accounts in question, or 19%, had more than 1,000 followers before they were removed, suggesting they had little influence.