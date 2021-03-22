Comment: That's a lot of fake accounts... Facebook reportedly has around 2.8 billion active users.
The company also removed more than 12 million pieces of content about COVID-19 and vaccines that global health experts flagged as misinformation, it said in a blog bit.ly/394arNi post.
False claims and conspiracies about the coronavirus vaccines have proliferated on social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter during the pandemic.
Comment: Why is this Facebook's job? Imagine a world where Facebook treated official statements from "respected authorities" with the same amount of skepticism! Lord knows, they get away with a ton of "false claims and conspiracies" about any number of topics.
Facebook's disclosure of data on misinformation comes ahead of an inspection by the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce into how technology platforms including Facebook are tackling misinformation.