A judge on Monday ruled that Twitter must turn over documents from a former executive that would show how many 'fake accounts' are on the platform."Bot and spam accounts on Twitter have become a central issue in the legal fight over whether Musk, who is Tesla Inc's chief executive, must complete his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company," the report noted.In a letter to Twitter's board, Musk's lawyer Mike Ringler complained his client had sought data to determine how many "fake or spam" accounts are on the social media platform."Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information. Sometimes Twitter has ignored Mr. Musk's requests, sometimes it has rejected them for reasons that appear to be unjustified, and sometimes it has claimed to comply while giving Mr. Musk incomplete or unusable information," the letter said.Twitter's documents could help the billionaire entrepreneuer take over the social media giant for a lower asking price than previously offered. It may be the only hope for salvaging a platform that promises even more censorship of conservative voices ahead of the 2022 midterms.