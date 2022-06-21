© Reuters

Elon Musk moved one step closer to completing his $44 billion takeover of Twitter on Tuesday when the company's board of directors unanimously approved his buyout offer, according to an SEC filing.Shares of Twitter were up by just under 1% in the early morning hours on Tuesday, selling for slightly more than $38 a share - well below the $54.20 per share tender offer from Musk.The regulatory filing comes just days after Musk held a virtual, all-hands meeting with Twitter employees — the latest sign that the world's richest man is serious about following through on his acquisition plans.Last month, Musk said he was putting the deal "on hold" pending a review of Twitter's policies as it relates to bots and spam accounts.Musk threatened to cancel the deal unless Twitter offered definitive proof that less than 5% of its daily users are spam and bot accounts.In recent statements, Musk said that he estimated that as much as 20% of Twitter's 229 million users are spambots - four times the figure touted by the company.In a filing with the SEC on Tuesday detailing a letter to investors, Twitter's board of directors said that it "unanimously recommends that you vote (for) the adoption of the merger agreement."Dorsey owns 2.4% of the company, which translates into 18,042,428 shares, according to SEC filings.Agrawal, the former chief technology officer who succeeded Dorsey as CEO late last year, would be due to receive a payout of $42 million while another Twitter executive, CFO Ned Segal, would go home with a $25.5 million pay package.Agrawal and Segal's payouts would be triggered by a so-called "change in control" clause in their contracts which kicks in if either of them is terminated within 12 months of new ownership assuming the helm of the company.