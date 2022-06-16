© Evan Agostini/Invision/AP



The Tesla billionaire has one by one taken the left to task on their most cherished institutions and public figures - and the importance of his anti-establishment trolling can't be understated.Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again made headlines after Twitter finally agreed to give him internal data revealing the true number of bot accounts on the platform.This is the latest win in Musk's trolling of the left-wing establishment.Since his audacious move to acquire Twitter, the mere mention of the name "Musk" sends journalists, Democrat politicians, and the far-left Twitterati into a spin.Their reactions range from full-blown online meltdowns to snobbish disparagement from the cultural "elite".In a spectacular display of the pot calling the kettle black, co-host of ABC's The View Joy Behar recently called Musk "a self-important bore".The Left hated Musk well before his Twitter takeover - not just because of his snappy tweets decrying the rise of wokeism and defending free speech.He's also been a long-time Democrat supporter (although he recently revealed he will now vote Republican), so they can't brand him a conservative.In usual circumstances, the left would embrace him as one of their own.It's too appalling to put into words the idea that their favourite platform could be owned by someone who plans to allow people they disagree with to speak freely.Musk has even skewered one of the left's most cherished institutions - working from home.A couple of weeks ago, he sent a company-wide email to Tesla employees, informing them they must work a minimum of forty hours a week in the office, or he would assume they'd resigned.The importance of Elon Musk's anti-establishment trolling (whether accidental or deliberate) cannot be understated.Unlike conservative commentators and politicians who push back on left-wing cultural narratives, Musk can't be dismissed as just another right-wing 'culture warrior'.His vast wealth and inability to be categorised allows him to bypass the stringent cultural mores imposed upon most public figures.That, of course, is the primary reason the establishment loathes him; Elon Musk cannot be controlled.