FBI officials told agents not to investigate first son Hunter Biden's infamous laptop for months — vowing that the bureau was "not going to change the outcome of the election again," according to whistleblower claims made public Wednesday by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.)According to the senator, "individuals with knowledge" had told his office that "local FBI leadership" had slow-walked the laptop investigation after the computer was recovered from a Wilmington, Del. repair shop in December 2019.Johnson said the new whistleblower claims should be enough to prompt the inspector general to take prompt action.He added that Horowitz should start "by obtaining the history of the investigative actions taken by the FBI on Hunter Biden's laptop which should be available on the FBI's case management system, Sentinel."Grassley, the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, made the explosive claims in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland.Wray was forced to admit earlier this month under grilling from Republican senators that the allegations of FBI bias in the Hunter Biden probe were "deeply troubling."