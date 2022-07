The FBI's investigation into Hunter Biden wrongly labeled verified evidence as "disinformation," agency whistleblowers claimed.Agents investigating President Joe Biden's sonaccording to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA). Grassley revealed the claim after his office received "a significant number of protected communications from highly credible whistleblowers" about the investigation. The Republican claimed one of the communications shows "verified and verifiable derogatory information on Hunter Biden was falsely labeled as disinformation."opened in August 2020 the assessment that was later used by the agency, according to the disclosures. One of the whistleblowers claimed the FBI assistant special agent in charge of the Washington field office,in October 2020 despite some of the details being known to be true at the time.A whistleblower also said Thibault "ordered closed" an "avenue of additional derogatory Hunter Biden reporting,according to Grassley, even though "all of the reporting was either verified or verifiable via criminal search warrants." The senator said Thibault "ordered the matter closed without providing a valid reason as required" and thataccording to the disclosures.Whistleblowers alleged investigators from an FBI headquarters team "were in communication with FBI agents responsible for the Hunter Biden information targeted by Mr. Auten's assessment" and thaton whether the claims were true or disinformationin September 2020, according to the senator.The whistleblower disclosures "appear to indicate thatamong certain FBI officials to undermine derogatory information connected to Hunter Biden by falsely suggesting it was disinformation," Grassley said.summarized by Grassley in a Monday letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray,The new information comes after Auten was involved in the Trump-Russia investigation, including interviewing Igor Danchenko , the alleged main source for British ex-spy Christopher Steele's dossier in 2017. Congressional sources confirmed to the Washington Examiner thatfrom DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz's 2019 report on Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act abuse.Grassley saidThe claims come as the U.S. attorney's office in Delaware is reportedly nearing a decision on whether to charge Hunter Biden, who has denied The assessment by Auten in August 2020 was opened the same month Grassley and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) received a briefing from the FBI "that purportedly related to our Biden investigation and a briefing for which the contents were later leaked in order to paint the investigation in a false light," Grassley said. The senator said Senate Democrats asked for a briefing in July 2020 "from the very same FBI HQ team that discredited the derogatory Hunter Biden information."The FBI inquiry into Hunter Biden reportedly the DOJ has declined to hand over investigative details Thibault, who investigated corruption in the nation's capital, may have violated the Hatch Act over his social media posts criticizing then-President Donald Trump and then-Attorney General William Barr in 2020, according to Horowitz last month.President Biden's campaign and its allies dismissed the Hunter Biden laptop story as a Russian disinformation operation in October 2020. conducted a review for the Washington Examiner and concluded thatThe Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report in March 2021 concluding figures tied to Russian intelligence pushed "misleading or unsubstantiated allegations" about Joe Biden. Hunter Biden's laptop was not mentioned.To view the Grassley letter to AG Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray, go here