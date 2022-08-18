© Network Rail Kent & Sussex



Train services have been disrupted and several buildings were evacuated after a fire broke out near London Bridge.More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze in a railway arch on Union Street, Southwark.London Fire Brigade saidFour rail lines and the Jubilee line were closed for safety reasons. Network Rail said they haveThe blaze, according to Network Rail.London Fire Brigade (LFB) said at its peak smoke could "be seen from miles around".Hanushe Lala, from Streatham in south London, said she was evacuated from her workplace after "thick, black smoke" began "pouring out" of the archway.The 24-year-old added: "All the buildings around us have been evacuated... they've told us we won't be let back in for a while because the fire is so bad and getting worse."Image source, PA MediaImage caption, Emergency personnel attending the scene of the fire in an arch under the railway in Union Street, Southwark, LondonStudent Lauren Chopin, who lives in an apartment two minutes' walk from the fire, said she had to wear a mask indoors due to the fumes."There is a lot of smoke all through Union Street and neighbouring streets," said the 20-year-old.No injuries were reported following the blaze, whichLondon Fire Brigade (LFB) said the entire railway arch, which was being used as a garage and contained four vehicles, had been destroyed as had another unit which had vehicles and electric scooters and bikes inside it.Station commander Wayne Johnson said the blaze had produced "heavy smoke" and advised people living or working in the local area "to keep their windows and doors closed".The brigade previously said crews were also investigating another blaze at London Bridge Tube station after smoke was seen there but it was later "determined this was from the fire on Union Street".Network Rail advised travellers using Southeastern and Thameslink services to check their routes due to "the level of disruption" caused by the fire."We are working together to get the train service back to normal but trains and crew will be out of position so please do continue to check before you travel," they said.Earlier, train operator Southeastern warned passengers that the fire caused severe disruption on "all our Metro services and also our mainline services between London and Tonbridge, Hastings and Ashford", with trains being cancelled or diverted.