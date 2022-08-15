- T.88.0: Infection following immunisation
- T.88.1: Other complications after immunisation
- U.12.9: Adverse effects after Covid-19 immunisation
- Y.59.9: Complications due to vaccines or biological substances
Approximately 11 million people are insured by the Techniker Krankenkasse. 473,593 cases of medical treatment resulting from vaccination thus amounts to around one in every 23 people vaccinated, assuming all 11 million are vaccinated. The rate for 2019 and 2020 is one in every 760 people.
The vaccination effort against COVID-19 is unprecedented in its scale and thus a rise in the number of adverse effects is to be expected. But what should be expected? We can try to correct for the difference in scale to compare the COVID-19 vaccination effort with vaccination for other diseases. As the German total numbers are not easy to come by, we approximate this by using worldwide estimates. In 2017, the WHO estimates 2.7 billion vaccine doses were administered worldwide. In 2021, 57.7% of the world's population had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which amounts to about 4.55 billion people. From this we can conclude the number of persons vaccinated against COVID-19 last year was about 1.7 times the number otherwise vaccinated against other diseases. Thus, assuming the number of people vaccinated against other diseases stayed the same, the number vaccinated in total against any disease in 2021 was 2.7 times the earlier number. Correcting for this difference we get an eleven-fold increase in adverse effects needing medical treatment. This is a rough estimate, but gives us some idea of the actual rate.
Last February, a board member of another German insurance company, BKK Provita, Andreas Schöfbeck, informed the Paul Ehrlich Institute of a tenfold rise in the incidence rate of adverse effects among the company's clients, due to the COVID-19 vaccines. Schöfbeck was promptly fired from the company after his disclosure.
The US VAERS database shows a 35-fold increase in reported vaccine-related deaths in 2021 compared with 2019. In 2021, Iceland saw a 160-fold increase in reports of all adverse effects from vaccination compared with 2019. In July of this year, the Icelandic National Health Insurance had received 40 applications for damages resulting from COVID-19 vaccination, approximately one for every 8,000 people vaccinated.
Recent studies of excess mortality and adverse effects indicate the mRNA vaccines especially provide limited if any benefit. Dr. Martin Kulldorff, former professor at Harvard Medical School, member of the Food and Drug Administration's Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee and a former member of the Vaccine Safety Subgroup of the Centers for Disease Control's Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices, concluded in an article last July that the benefits for working age people were unclear and that the elderly only "may benefit" from being vaccinated.
The new German numbers only add to already rising concerns regarding the COVID-19 vaccines. Especially with the now prevalent and much milder Omicron variant, the data indicate that vaccination may increase infection and hospitalisation rates rather than reducing them and produces a rise in all-cause mortality. In light of this, continuing to inject younger people is highly irresponsible, if not criminal. And now, a few weeks after Danish health authorities banned the vaccination of children below the age of 18, new Thai research indicates as many as one in three teenagers suffer from heart-related problems following mRNA vaccination.
