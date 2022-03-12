Edward Dowd
In this video portfolio manager Edward Dowd uses the CDC's own data to show that excess mortalities are occurring in the 25- to 44-year-old age group, to the tune of an 84% increase. The acceleration in deaths correlates with the mandates and boosters of the COVID-19 shots in the fall, he points out.

The news is "shocking," Dowd says. "It's the worst excess mortality, I think, in history. Basically, the millennials experienced a Vietnam War in the second half of 2021."


milllennial deaths