Russia's Defense Ministry says it's investigating the possible role of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in the creation of the Covid-19 virus.In a press briefing on Thursday, theHe went on to explain that"Taking into account the interest of the US administration in the study of narrowly targeted biological agents, such statements force us to take a fresh look at the causes of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the role of US military biologists in the emergence and spread of the Covid-19 pathogen," Kirillov said.Russia now suspects that USAID might have been directly responsible for the emergence of the Covid-19 virus, according to Kirillov, who pointed to a Lancet article byKirillov pointed out thatwhich involved the capture of wild bats infected with such pathogens, and that one of the project's contractors, Metabiota, had been known for its military biological activities on the territory of Ukraine.In 2019, the agency shut down the 'Predict' program while the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security coincidentally began studying the spread of a previously unknown coronavirus.The US has repeatedly denied using biolabs in Ukraine to conduct military research and claims the "46 peaceful Ukrainian laboratories, health facilities and disease diagnostic sites" were used to assist Kiev in improving biological safety, security and disease surveillance for both human and animal health.The exact origins of the Covid-19 virus have yet to be conclusively proven. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated in February 2021 that it was most likely transmitted from an animal, possibly a bat, to humans.