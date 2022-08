© Ted Eytan



Jeremy Redfern, press secretary for the Florida Department of Health, criticized the Florida chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics for supporting sex-reassignment surgeries and puberty blockers as methods of treatment for minors dealing with gender dysphoria."Dr. Lisa Gwynn and the FCAAP support double mastectomies on 14 year old girls with gender dysphoria. Notice how she never calls it what it is," Redfern said.The DeSantis Administration has been a long time critic of using surgeries like double mastectomies to treat gender dysphoria in minors.The Florida Department of Health's guidance against treatments transitioning minors said there is an "unacceptably high risk of doing harm."The FCAAP argue that treatments like puberty blockers and sex reassignment surgeries improves the mental health of youth."Appropriate gender-affirming care, conducted in close coordination with pediatricians and parents, is safe and effective for treating patients experiencing gender dysphoria," said FCAAP President Lisa Gwynn.The proposed rule changes does not ban treatments for gender dysphoria. There are other comprehensive coverage of services for gender dysphoria including psychiatric services.