DeSantis
© Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Florida Governor Rib DeSantis
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said there is no evidence that castration and mastectomies are effective medical care in an interview with Laura Ingraham on FOX News.
INGRAHAM: I'm just saying this, at the Assistant Secretary for Health, your 'good friend' Rachel Levine wrote a piece in the Miami Herald saying, thank you.
"Gender affirming care is medically necessary, safe and effective for transgender and non-binary children and adolescents. It shouldn't be hard to translate this into knowledge, it's more compassionate policies that protect rather than undermine youth mental health."
Governor, she said Floridians support this "gender affirming care." Do they?

DESANTIS: And understand what that is, that's a euphemism. They will actually take a young boy and castrate the boy. They will take a young girl and do a mastectomy, or they will sterilize her because of the gender dysphoria. There is no evidence that this is something that's effective medical care.

And we know that people that do this when their kids have huge problems going on. So we believe that this is not appropriate in the state of Florida. We don't think a doctor should get a license if they're doing it.

And I think these doctors should be able to be sued by these folks when they develop problems later in life. This is wrong. Minors should not be having this type of stuff performed on them.
