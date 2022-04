© Win McNamee/Getty Images

activist-controlled health care

"Early" transgender surgeries, hormone treatment, and affirmations are "crucial" for the health of kids and teens who identify as transgender and nonbinary, President Joe Biden's administration said in messaging released Thursday.The White House flagged a resource from the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health on "Transgender Day of Visibility" intended to "inform parents and guardians, educators, and other persons supporting children and adolescents with information on what is gender-affirming care and why it is important to transgender, nonbinary, and other gender expansive young people's well-being."Transgender surgeries, hormones, and affirmations are important, the White House claimed, because these procedures have been "shown to increase positive outcomes for transgender and nonbinary children and adolescents.""Gender-affirming care is patient-centered and treats individuals holistically, aligning their outward, physical traits with their gender identity," the White House messaging sheet continued.The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Wire.Twitter users who spoke out said that they began taking testosterone as soon as they turned 18. These users, many of whom are biological women, described how they did not feel that they "fit in" in high school or middle school and sought to find answers on the internet.Allie, who does not use her last name to preserve her privacy, told The Daily Wire at the time that "there's a big problem right now with how hormonal therapy is being given as a rushed treatment for gender dysphoria in young people."Detransitioner Michelle, a biological woman who told The Daily Wire that she sought to transition to a man, shared that she began transitioning in 2010 at age 22 and detransitioned in 2020."For years, I struggled with this," Michelle continued. "I might have been set in my ways, but I certainly wasn't mean. I had no idea why it felt like so many people just immediately didn't like me. My parents enrolled me in social skills group therapy when I was 10."Michelle said she began to discover activist gender conversations on the internet, how her mental health was suffering, and how she became suicidal.She continued: "What reasons did I have to not trust them? Why would so many people tell me things that weren't true? Why would my doctors go along with it if I weren't really a man? Why would therapists risk my mental health if they weren't sure whether I would benefit from transition?"