Seventeen-year-old Chloe Cole, who de-transitioned after chemical and surgical treatments in a fruitless effort to become male, said Florida officials. The radical gender theory sweeping the nation can have dangerous and even deadly consequences on kids.In a previous interview, Chloe said she became radicalized on gender theory when she was just 11 from following LGBTQ activists on Instagram."'I saw how trans people online got an overwhelming amount of support, and the amount of praise they were getting really spoke to me because, at the time, I didn't really have a lot of friends of my own,'" she told the New York Post Chloe told her parents she was really a boy when she was 13, began going by "Leo," and took testosterone. Two years later, she made what she now regards as a heartbreaking mistake.Florida Surgeon General Joseph Lapado urged Florida's Board of Medicine to stop children considering sex changes from having access to puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries.Chloe recently told Common Sense News that she had a message for parents at the Tallahassee meeting."Do not transition your kids," she said.Florida's Medicaid office does not support public funding of sex transitions, but under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA), recipients of government-subsidized health care must be eligible for the treatments.