© Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters



On June 1, the Detroit Tigers will host a special "Pride Night" game dedicated to "celebrat[ing] our Pride community partners, friends, and families" at Comerica Park. It's not the first time the team has hosted a Pride Night — it began hosting a "Pride Pack Day" in 2018, originally scheduled on June 26 to commemorate "the 4-year anniversary of the Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage and the 6-year anniversary of the decision declaring the Defense of Marriage Act unconstitutional in the case of Windsor v. United States," Outsports reported . But what's noticeable about this year's event is that the Tigers website offers "a chance to support a local Pride organization of your choice" when users purchase tickets at the checkout page for the event:In an earlier era, "Pride Night" could feasibly be pitched as a basic gay-acceptance event, meant to celebrate the integration of same-sex couples into American public life. But LGBT activism has galloped to the left in recent years, and the groups that the Tigers are aligned with are no exception. Many of the groups that the Tigers are funneling ticket money to are actively promoting transgender identification — or even medical transitions — for children. A few examples:PFLAG of Detroit's " Policy Statements " page writes that "teaching there are only two genders may make youth of different identities, genders or orientations not feel included," and sponsors a " Public Library Project " that "is dedicated to donating Gay, Lesbian, Bi-sexual, and Transgender-positive books to."The Ruth Ellis Center provides "transition care for transgender youth," including " gender affirming surgery " —The center has also launched a propaganda campaign attempting to make it easier for children to go through transition surgery: "There are a lot of pervasive myths about what it means to access gender-affirming medical care," the group's education and evaluation director told PrideSource in 2021.The Trans Sistas of Color Project is run by the Trans Justice Funding Project, a "community-led funding initiative supporting grassroots, trans justice groups run by and for trans people" focused on "groups ​​centering the leadership of trans people organizing around their experiences with racism, economic injustice, transmisogyny, ableism, immigration, incarceration, and other intersecting oppressions." Its funding recipients — indirect beneficiaries of ticket sales from the Detroit Tigers — performand includes groups like "Trans Minors Rights," which "advocates for empowering transgender youth Fair Michigan is an advocacy group exclusively dedicated to writing sexual orientation and gender identity into Michigan civil-rights law — a move that would dismantle sex-based protections and severely restrict criticisms of gender ideology in publicly funded spaces. Corktown Health is a "LGBTQ focused primary health care center" that provides "gender affirming care" in the form of hormone therapy for gender transitions. The clinic specifies that it "may . . . see patients as young asThese are, by any measure, radical initiatives.Are Tigers fans aware that this is where their money is going?