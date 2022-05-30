PFLAG of Detroit's "Policy Statements" page writes that "teaching there are only two genders may make youth of different identities, genders or orientations not feel included," and sponsors a "Public Library Project" that "is dedicated to donating Gay, Lesbian, Bi-sexual, and Transgender-positive books to public libraries for a greater understanding of the real lives of our children."
Comment: A furious mother exposed the pornographic and pedophilic "queer" books on display at her son's high school library and was later barred from the library:
The Ruth Ellis Center provides "transition care for transgender youth," including "gender affirming surgery" — in other words, it performs irreversible gender-transition surgeries on children. The center has also launched a propaganda campaign attempting to make it easier for children to go through transition surgery: "There are a lot of pervasive myths about what it means to access gender-affirming medical care," the group's education and evaluation director told PrideSource in 2021. "There are a lot of barriers — especially for people under 18 — that still exist for accessing puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormones. This is a huge problem."
Comment: In the video below James Lindsay reveals the birthplace of what he has elsewhere referred to as "Groomer Schools":
The Trans Sistas of Color Project is run by the Trans Justice Funding Project, a "community-led funding initiative supporting grassroots, trans justice groups run by and for trans people" focused on "groups centering the leadership of trans people organizing around their experiences with racism, economic injustice, transmisogyny, ableism, immigration, incarceration, and other intersecting oppressions." Its funding recipients — indirect beneficiaries of ticket sales from the Detroit Tigers — perform "chest reconstruction and/or genital reassignment surgery," "trans surgery and transition doulas who support and tend to physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of trans people undergoing gender-affirming surgeries," and includes groups like "Trans Minors Rights," which "advocates for empowering transgender youth to make their own decisions regarding puberty blockers."
Comment: Without consent from their parents?
Fair Michigan is an advocacy group exclusively dedicated to writing sexual orientation and gender identity into Michigan civil-rights law — a move that would dismantle sex-based protections and severely restrict criticisms of gender ideology in publicly funded spaces.
Corktown Health is a "LGBTQ focused primary health care center" that provides "gender affirming care" in the form of hormone therapy for gender transitions. The clinic specifies that it "may . . . see patients as young as 16 years old.
These are, by any measure, radical initiatives. And they're effectively experimental — that's why countries like Sweden have halted hormonal interventions for minors with gender dysphoria. Are Tigers fans aware that this is where their money is going?