Society's Child
Virginia mother who exposed pornographic books barred from her son's high school library
Washington Examiner
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 20:39 UTC
Stacy Langton of Fairfax, Virginia, was informed by acting Principal Maureen Keck last week that she was not permitted to enter the library at Fairfax High School, after having checked out a book with her son earlier in the week.
Langton told the Washington Examiner that Keck called her to inform her that she was not permitted to enter the library, and when she pressed further, Keck claimed that it was a school policy and was indiscriminate and applied to all parents.
Langton said that earlier last week she had gone into the school library with her son to check out a book and that the school librarian made no mention of such a policy and even helped her and her son find the book they were looking for. The day after, Keck called her to tell her she was not permitted to do that.
In response to Langton's request to see the policy, Keck sent her a school policy that was reviewed by the Washington Examiner and makes no mention of restricting parent access to the library.
The policy makes no mention of restricting visitor access to parts of campus anywhere, provided all visitors sign in at the front entrance and obtain a visitor pass. Langton said that while she signed in, the machine that provides visitor passes was out of order and had been for weeks.
The Virginia mother became a centerpiece of Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's campaign ads in October after a video went viral of her speaking to the Fairfax County school board demanding answers over the presence of material in the school library that was pornographic and depicted sex between adult men and teenagers.
The school board typically allots two minutes to community members who are selected to speak, but Langton was cut off during her remarks at the Sept. 23 board meeting before her time had expired.
A spokesperson for Fairfax County Public Schools declined to provide a comment immediately on Monday.
Langton told the Washington Examiner that she plans on speaking at the board's meeting on Thursday to finish what she had attempted to tell the board in September, saying, "I still have no accountability." She said she and her family have been facing death threats since she chose to speak out.
The Fairfax Times reported last month that the two books Langton took issue with have been suspended from circulation, pending a review committee's decision whether or not to keep them.
Comment: School board attempts to silence parent reading out pedo porn books from its own library
Watch a 6-minute clip of the board meeting here, (Twitter). The video apparently is blocked from being shared.