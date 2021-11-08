stacey langton pornography books high school library

Stacey Langton confronted her local school board September 23, 2021 over materials protraying pedophelia found in her son's high school library.
A Virginia mother has been barred from entering her son's public high school library weeks after she addressed the county school board over the presence of pornographic books in the library.

Stacy Langton of Fairfax, Virginia, was informed by acting Principal Maureen Keck last week that she was not permitted to enter the library at Fairfax High School, after having checked out a book with her son earlier in the week.

Langton told the Washington Examiner that Keck called her to inform her that she was not permitted to enter the library, and when she pressed further, Keck claimed that it was a school policy and was indiscriminate and applied to all parents.

Maureen Keck Principal, Fairfax High School pornagraphy library langton
© Fairfax High School
Maureen Keck Principal,
Fairfax High School, Fairfax Virginia
"[Keck] told me that no parents were allowed into the library," Langton said. "So, I asked her to send me the specific policy so I could see it for myself."

Langton said that earlier last week she had gone into the school library with her son to check out a book and that the school librarian made no mention of such a policy and even helped her and her son find the book they were looking for. The day after, Keck called her to tell her she was not permitted to do that.

In response to Langton's request to see the policy, Keck sent her a school policy that was reviewed by the Washington Examiner and makes no mention of restricting parent access to the library.

The policy makes no mention of restricting visitor access to parts of campus anywhere, provided all visitors sign in at the front entrance and obtain a visitor pass. Langton said that while she signed in, the machine that provides visitor passes was out of order and had been for weeks.

The Virginia mother became a centerpiece of Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's campaign ads in October after a video went viral of her speaking to the Fairfax County school board demanding answers over the presence of material in the school library that was pornographic and depicted sex between adult men and teenagers.

The school board typically allots two minutes to community members who are selected to speak, but Langton was cut off during her remarks at the Sept. 23 board meeting before her time had expired.


A spokesperson for Fairfax County Public Schools declined to provide a comment immediately on Monday.

Langton told the Washington Examiner that she plans on speaking at the board's meeting on Thursday to finish what she had attempted to tell the board in September, saying, "I still have no accountability." She said she and her family have been facing death threats since she chose to speak out.

The Fairfax Times reported last month that the two books Langton took issue with have been suspended from circulation, pending a review committee's decision whether or not to keep them.