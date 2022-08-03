© Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images



© FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images



© Lintao Zhang/Getty Images



© EROEN JUMELET/ANP/AFP via Getty Images



UN Sustainable Development Goals — Agenda 2030

© Reuters/Denis Balibouse/File Photo



© CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images



World Economic Forum 'Partnership'

© JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images



Squeezing Farmers — and the Food Supply

All over the globe, U.N. SDG-aligned government policies are squeezing farmers — especially smaller, independent producers unable to absorb the added costs of added regulation and control.

© /AFP via Getty Images)



"The expropriation plans of the cabinet are a downright declaration of war on the agricultural sector,"

Small, Independent Farms at Risk: Experts

© VINCENT JANNINK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images



"This is the super-rich foisting their values on the rest of us,"

© Mike Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times



"If people are starving, they are much easier to subjugate,

Alex Newman is a freelance contributor. Newman is an award-winning international journalist, educator, author, and consultant who co-wrote the book "Crimes of the Educators: How Utopians Are Using Government Schools to Destroy America's Children." He is the executive director of Public School Exit, serves as CEO of Liberty Sentinel Media, and writes for diverse publications in the United States and abroad.