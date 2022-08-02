Upon the arrival of Pelosi (D-Calif.) in Taipei around 10:45 p.m. local time, she became the highest-ranking US elected official to travel to the island nation since then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.
Pelosi was seen exiting the plane — known as SPAR19 — wearing a pink suit and black face mask. Shortly after, she and the delegation appeared to pose for a photo with officials on the tarmac.
Just minutes before the speaker landed in the island nation, the Taipei 101 skyscraper displayed a welcome message for all to see.
"Speaker Pelosi...Welcome to TW [Taiwan]...TW [heart emoji] US," the message read.
Later in the evening, Pelosi's motorcade was spotted arriving at the nearby Grand Hyatt hotel, where she is expected to stay the night. Her arrival reportedly prompted cheers from a watching crowd of hundreds.
Comment: Cheers from some. Jeers from others:
Reports had circulated for weeks that Pelosi would go to Taiwan as part of an Asian tour during the August House recess.
Her office had previously announced she would swing through Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan — but made no mention of Taiwan.
After landing Tuesday, the speaker finally confirmed the visit saying it "honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant Democracy."
"Our visit is part of our broader trip to the Indo-Pacific — including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan — focused on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance," Pelosi said in a statement.
"Our discussions with Taiwan leadership will focus on reaffirming our support for our partner and on promoting our shared interest, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region."
The reported visit frayed nerves on both sides of the Pacific Ocean. President Biden said July 20 that the US military believed a Pelosi trip to Taiwan was "not a good idea now."
However, members of Congress responded by rallying behind the speaker — including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who said Pelosi would hand China "a victory of sorts" if she canceled.
Twenty-five other Republican Senators joined McConnell in voicing their support for the trip Tuesday.
Beijing had repeatedly made clear that it would view a visit by Pelosi as an endorsement of Taiwan's independence and China's Foreign Ministry said Monday that its military would "not sit idly by" if the speaker went ahead with the trip.
"We would like to tell the United States once again that China is standing by, the Chinese People's Liberation Army will never sit idly by, and China will take resolute responses and strong countermeasures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.
After Pelosi landed, Chinese government propagandist Hu Xijin warned Beijing's People's Liberation Army (PLA) would be "announcing a series of actions."
"Pelosi has landed in Taiwan, opening an era of high-intensity competition between China and US over Taiwan Strait," Xijin tweeted.
"Taiwan is close to Chinese mainland and Beijing has sufficient cards at hand. We will play them one by one confidently."
Meanwhile the Chinese Foreign Ministry continued to publicly condemn the visit, saying in a statement it "has a severe impact on the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and seriously infringes upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity."
"It gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and sends a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for 'Taiwan independence.' China firmly opposes and sternly condemns this, and has made serious démarche and strong protest to the United States," the ministry said.
"These moves, like playing with fire, are extremely dangerous. Those who play with fire will perish by it," it continued.
Pelosi brushed off the Chinese threats in her Tuesday statement saying the visit "in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, U.S.-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances."
"The United States continued to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo," she added.
China views self-governed Taiwan as part of its territory, and Washington's so-called "One China" policy means the US acknowledges — but does not endorse — Beijing's claims.
While the US doesn't have full diplomatic ties to Taiwan, it has an agreement to provide the island with the means to defend itself.
On Monday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby insisted that Pelosi's visit held no special significance.
"Nothing has changed," he told reporters. "It is not without precedent for a Speaker of the House to go to Taiwan — if she goes, and I'm not confirming that she is — and it's certainly not without precedent for members of Congress to want to travel to Taiwan. It has been done this year, and I'm certain that it will be done in the future.
"We have no interest ... [in] increasing tensions here," Kirby added.
In a phone call with President Biden last week, Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned the US about consequences of a potential Pelosi visit.
"The position of the Chinese government and people on the Taiwan question is consistent, and resolutely safeguarding China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the firm will of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people," China's foreign ministry said in a readout of Thursday's 137-minute call.
"The public opinion cannot be defied. Those who play with fire will perish by it. It is hoped that the US will be clear-eyed about this."
Joining Pelosi on the trip are Democratic Reps. Gregory Meeks of New York, Mark Takano of California, Suzan DelBene of Washington, Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois and Andy Kim of New Jersey.
Comment: The State Department's Blinken also tried to put some distance between them and Pelosi: