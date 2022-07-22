there is no convincing evidence depression is caused by serotonin abnormalities

Low serotonin levels do not cause depression, according to a major review.Today's landmark findings call into question society's ever-growing reliance on antidepressants like Prozac.Millions of patients take selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, designed to boost levels of the 'feel-good' chemical.One academic involved in the study described the findings as 'eye-opening', and that 'everything I thought I knew has been flipped upside down'.'Thousands suffer from side effects of antidepressants, including severe withdrawal effects that can occur when people try to stop them, yet prescription rates continue to rise.The most common are SSRIs such as fluoxetine (Prozac), citalopram (Cipramil) and sertraline (Lustral).Serotonin helps carry signals in the brain and is thought to have a positive influence on mood, emotion and sleep.They are preferred to other types of antidepressants because they cause fewer side effects. Yet they can still lead patients taking them to experience anxiety, diarrhoea, dizziness and blurred vision.The UCL study, published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, analysed 17 previous reviews dating back to 2010 and consisting of dozens of individual trials.It does not prove SSRIs don't work. However, it does suggest the drugs don't treat depression by fixing abnormally low serotonin levels.SSRIs have no other proven way of working, Professor Moncrieff and colleagues said.'We do not understand what antidepressants are doing to the brain exactly.'Giving people this sort of misinformation prevents them from making an informed decision about whether to take antidepressants or not.'Studies used in the review involved hundreds of thousands of people from various countries.Artificially lowering serotonin levels in healthy volunteers also did not lead them to developing depression.And over the long-term, powerful SSRIs may actually have the opposite effect as to what is intended.Co-author Dr Mark Horowitz said: 'I had been taught that depression was caused by low serotonin in my psychiatry training and had even taught this to students in my own lectures.'Being involved in this research was eye-opening and feels like everything I thought I knew has been flipped upside down.'However, other experts have criticised the study's conclusions.'Antidepressants will vary in effectiveness for different people,' a spokesperson said.'And the reasons for this are complex, which is why it's important that patient care is based on each individual's needs and reviewed regularly.'Continued research into treatments is important to help us better understand how medications work as well as their effectiveness.'We would not recommend for anyone to stop taking their antidepressants based on this review, and encourage anyone with concerns about their medication to contact their GP.'Dr Michael Bloomfield, another psychiatrist at UCL, called the findings 'unsurprising' given how complex a condition depression is.However, he said it was still possible for SSRIs to help treat depression even if they didn't address the root cause.'Many of us know that taking paracetamol can be helpful for headaches and I don't think anyone believes that headaches are caused by not enough paracetamol in the brain,' he said.'The same logic applies to depression and medicines used to treat depression.'There is consistent evidence that antidepressants can be helpful in the treatment of depression and can be life-saving.'Professor Allan Young, director of the Centre for Affective Disorders at the Institute of Psychiatry, said the review 'does not change' the evidence that antidepressants work.An analysis of NHS data published this month found the number of antidepressants doled out to 13 to 19-year-olds rose by a quarter between 2016 and 2020.It included prescriptions up to the end of 2020, following a year of national Covid lockdowns and school and university closures.Mental health and children's charities told MailOnline the data was an 'alarming sign' of a mental health crisis in Britain.They warned some young people may have been given drugs by GPs because they can't get counselling due to pandemic backlogs.