The number of adults reporting symptoms of depression in the UK more than doubled in early 2021, compared with pre-pandemic levels recorded in 2019, with one in five people suffering from "some form" of depression.The number of adults reporting symptoms of depression in the UK more than doubled in early 2021, compared with pre-pandemic levels recorded in 2019, with one in five people suffering from "some form" of depression.Also at risk are people living with a child aged under 16 years. People over the age of 70 were least likely to suffer from depression, although there was still a rise in that bracket from 5% before the pandemic to 10% in the early 2021.The survey polled nearly 26,000 adults in the UK aged 16 and over. The data was collected between January 27 and March 7, 2021 during the UK's third national lockdown.Among the measures in place were a stay-at-home order and the closure of schools to most pupils. The government began to gradually lift the restrictions in March but some form of lockdown is set to remain in force until June 21.There have been nearly 4.5 million Covid-19 infections reported in the UK and more than 127,000 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.