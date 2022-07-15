We reported more than a year ago about Nicholas McQuaid, Biden's pick in his Justice Department who is connected to Hunter Biden. FOX News reported this at the time:
Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported a former business partner of Hunter Biden's criminal defense attorney has been picked as a top Justice Department official in President Biden's new administration.It now looks like McQuaid is doing exactly what he was hired to do, prevent and stop any investigations of Hunter Biden.
It has already been revealed that Nicholas McQuaid, a former federal prosecutor, was picked as acting chief of the Justice Department's criminal division. Hunter Biden confirmed in early December, after his father won the 2020 election, that he was under federal investigation.
Carlson said on his show Friday night that McQuaid worked with Christopher Clark as partners at Latham & Watkins and worked on cases together right until McQuaid took the job at the Justice Department.
Biden's DOJ reported on McQuaid's hiring on January 21, 2021, a day after the Biden inauguration. The press release failed to mention McQuaid's partner was Hunter Biden's criminal attorney. McQuaid was put over the criminal division.
See a complete composite below:
Joe Hoft is the twin brother of TGP's founder, Jim Hoft, and a contributing editor at TGP. Joe's reporting is often months ahead of the Mainstream media as was observed in his reporting on the Mueller sham investigation, the origins of the China coronavirus, and 2020 Election fraud. Joe was a corporate executive in Hong Kong for a decade and has years of experience in finance, IT, operations and auditing around the world. The knowledge gained in his career provide him with a unique perspective of current events in the US and globally. Joe's weekday radio show at Realtalk933.com has received rave reviews. He has ten degrees or designations and is the author of four books. His new book: 'The Steal - Volume One: Setting the Stage' is out now. It addresses the stolen 2020 Election and those activities that led up to November 3, 2020 - please take a look and buy a copy.
Comment: See also: