Seasonal harvest threatened

Italy is experiencing an unusual and prolonged heat wave and little rain this summer.in the country and the government has been forced to declare a state of emergency in five northern regions until the end of this year to deal with the situation.Emergency funds amounting to €37 million were also announced along with special powers for regional authorities to help guarantee public safety and to offer compensation for agricultural losses."It's the perfect storm, less than 70 percent of snow in the winter, four months of lack of rain, temperatures three or four degrees higher than the seasonal average," said Meuccio Berselli, secretary general for the district authority of the Po Valley.Italy's National Research Council says there has been half the amount of rain this year compared to the average in the last three decades and up to 60 percent less in northern regions.Some regions have independently chosen to ration water and taken special measures to restrict water usage for certain activities.Civil protection chief Fabrizio Curcio said that it cannot be ruled out that in some areas rationing of water will also lead to a temporary closure, even during the day.He added that close attention is being paid to temperatures and changes in water levels. Authorities do not exclude that state of emergencies may also need to be declared for other regions in Italy.Source: RFI