Constitutional foundation

Just days after the U.S. Supreme Court abolished women's constitutional right to abortion,The citation came in an appeal by Alabama's attorney general seeking to lift a federal court injunction that partially blocked enforcement of a newly enacted state ban on medical interventions for youth whose gender identity is at odds with their birth sex.Last Friday's 5-4 decision from the Supreme Court's conservative majority immediately paved the way for numerous states to enact measures erasing or restricting a woman's ability to terminate her own pregnancy.Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the majority, said nothing in the Dobbs decision should "cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion."However, Justice Clarence Thomas, in a concurring opinion, urged the court to reconsider past rulings protecting the right to contraception, legalizing gay marriage nationwide and invalidating state laws banning gay sex.The Alabama appeal seeking to restore its law barring parents for providing gender-transitioning medical care to their children appeared intended to draw just such a review, according to LGBTQ rights proponents.Alito sought to distinguish abortion from other established rights because of its implication for terminating what the Roe ruling termed "potential life." But many legal scholars have noted that Dobbs calls into question the constitutional foundation for other rights later recognized by the court.The Alabama law, passed by a Republican-dominated legislature, was blocked from enforcement in May, less than a week after it went into effect, in a preliminary injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Liles Burke, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump.Burke held that higher court rulings made clear that parents have a right to direct the medical care of their children if it meets acceptable standards and that transgender people are protected against discrimination under federal law.Burke left in place the part of the law banning sex-altering surgeries, which experts say are extremely rare for minors, and other provisions prohibiting school officials from keeping certain gender-identity information secret from parents.