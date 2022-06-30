train derailment romania

A train carrying Ukrainian grain overturned in Romania
According to Romanian media, 11 empty wagons of a train carrying grain from Ukraine to the port of Constanta overturned.

On Wednesday, June 29 , in the Romanian county of Iasi, a train derailed, which was returning after transporting Ukrainian grain to the port of Constanta. According to the Romanian Railways, the incident occurred at 6 pm. As a result, 11 train cars fell down a slope. This is reported by Clubferoviar.

The train with 32 empty wagons of Ukrzaliznytsia was returning to the Kristest station from the port of Constanta, where it delivered Ukrainian grain. Between Syrka and Podu Iloaia stations, it derailed, after which the movement of rail transport on both lines was blocked.

It is reported that the cause of the accident was the poor condition of the railway infrastructure, one of the possible reasons is also called the malfunction of Soviet-made cars.


Comment: The claimed cause is notable 'Soviet-era made cars'; which, up until now, have apparently functioned without much issue.


Representatives of the Romanian railways did not confirm the incident with Ukrainian cars, but said that due to the accident they intend to open additional routes s for railway communication.