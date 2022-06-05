The death toll from a German train derailment near a Bavarian Alpine resort has risen to five, police have said, after another body was recovered from the wreckage.Investigators were combing the overturned carriages for victims and clues as to the cause of the derailment on Friday near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, a region preparing to host the G7 summit in late June."At the moment we do not believe there were further victims, but I cannot yet say for sure," the regional deputy police chief Frank Hellwig told reporters on Saturday.He saidThe crash occurred just after midday as school holidays were starting in the two southern German regions of Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria.Police saidThe federal transport minister, Volker Wissing, visited the site of the derailment on Saturday and said he was very moved. "We will continue to investigate and get to the bottom of what happened," he said.The head of the German rail company Deutsche Bahn, Richard Lutz, also visited the scene of the crash and said he was saddened by the deaths and pledged a thorough investigation.The train had just left Garmisch-Partenkirchen for the Bavarian state capital of Munich when the incident took place in the Burgrain district.