About 30 cars from a coal train derailed north of Lawrence Friday afternoon in Douglas County, according to a spokesperson for Union Pacific.There were no injuries reported, George Diepenbrock, spokesperson for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, confirmed.Diepenbrock said deputies responded to the derailment about 5:10 p.m. near East 1450 and North 1900 Road. The area is close to the Lawrence Municipal Airport.at North 1900 Road," he said via email.Numerous cars were on their sides, spilling coal onto the ground."Deputies have contacted Union Pacific staff," Diepenbrock said. "Grant Township staff has been contacted to bring barricades to shut down North 1900 Road on the east and west side of the crossing."Mike Jaixen, the Union Pacific spokesperson, said via email just before 9 p.m. Friday that crews were arriving to begin the cleanup process and