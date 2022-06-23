Earth Changes
Woman, 2 dogs die after being struck by lightning near Los Angeles
NBC News
Thu, 23 Jun 2022 09:32 UTC
Antonia Mendoza Chavez, 52, was struck by lightning around 8:50 a.m. in Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesman Deputy Miguel Meza said.
There were no witnesses, but paramedics called to the scene determined that her injuries were caused by lightning, he said. The two dogs also did not survive.
A low off the coast of California was bringing monsoonal rain and thunderstorms to Los Angeles and Ventura counties Wednesday, the National Weather Service said in a forecast discussion.
Pico Rivera ordered city crews to work indoors Wednesday due to the weather. The city government said in a statement that 3,700 lightning strikes had been reported in Southern California, NBC Los Angeles reported.
It did not appear that there were any other reports of lightning-related injuries in the Los Angeles area from the storms.
Cerritos College, a community college in Norwalk not far from Pico Rivera, closed its campus Wednesday after a power outage caused by a lightning strike. It said on its website the campus would remain closed Thursday.
Reader Comments
Those who cannot remember history are condemned to repeat it.
Nothing but pure hype force fed to the public to sow doubt and destroy the family, pretty fucking simple. Dare to think for yourself. Pure hype,...
A “Safe space” on a ship literally designed to be in a war. There’s simply no ceiling to this insanity. How long until the dog tags state these?...
Fucking idiot. Everything’s racist, for me, is up there with You’ll own nothing and be happy. Totally nonsensical.
These people are insane. Pushing against law abiding Americans will foment an outcome no one can imagine. Vote them all out if you can. Good luck...
With all the colossal catastrophes that are now starting to drip down on humankind, genetically, physically, mentally, spiritually, it is...