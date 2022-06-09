Ukraine will resume grain exports, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexey Danilov said on Tuesday as the Russian military offensive continues in his country.Speaking on national TV, Danilov recalled a statement by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs "which clearly said that the first issue is security, the second issue is security, the third issue is security.""If this issue is not resolved, and the security of our country is not ensured,. Because for us the issue of security is the number one priority," Danilov stated,At the same time, he claimed that "this issue is under control" and made clear that the Ukrainian authorities remember their obligations."Nobody wants the world to be hungry," he stressed.Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of impeding grain exports.Danilov accused Russia of "artificially creating" obstacles for its own benefit, of shifting responsibility and "blackmailing" Europe.On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Ukraine and the West are trying to portray a "minor issue" with Ukrainian grain as a "universal catastrophe." He also claimed that the Ukrainian authorities, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, have. Lavrov stressed that if Kiev is now ready to clear the shoreline of mines,Russia attacked its neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocol was designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.