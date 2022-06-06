For the birds

Jarvis Island

Jarvis Island does have birds

DOD's multi-million-dollar combat ... with bats

Why is the DOD funding bat studies on a Pacific island without bats?

What is known about Jarvis Island?

Is DOD looking for the dangerous Saumarez Reef Virus, which is similar to the Russian Tyuleniy Virus?

Is DOD hunting for a virus related to a Russian virus?

A biodefensive purpose for this research?

EcoHealth's biggest funder is DOD

Middle-East connection?

For the record, the U.S. country code for Jordan is JOR and for Jarvis Island is XJV.

If you look at your keyboard, JOR and XJV are not close to each other.

The funding file indicates both that the address of the Royal Scientific Society is in Jordan and that some of the bat grant work is performed on Jarvis Island/XJV.

Pretty hard to believe this would be a typo.

USAID spent $647.9K to fund pandemic research on Jarvis Island

DOD and USAID funded something on Jarvis Island