© Lino Mirgeler



A series of tornadoes hit western Germany today, on May 20th 2022.Homes were destroyed as tornadoes hit Paderborn and Lippstadt, as well as other areas in the North-Rhine Westfalia state.Trees were pulled down by the force of the wind, with cars destroyed. Winds of up to 130 kilometers per hour were recorded.Power cuts were reported as electricity cables were affected. Emergency shelters are in place to help affected citizensWarnings remain in place for high winds as well as flash floods as authorities and aid services monitor the situation.