Lightning strike incidents in Bangladesh

At least three people were killed and 15 others sustained injuries after being struck by lightning while working on a paddy field in district's Tahirpur upazila on Thursday.A group of farmers were working on the paddy field when they were struck by lightning around 11am, said Abdul Latif Tarafdar, officer-in-charge of Tahirpur police station.While three of them died on the spot, the injured were admitted to a local hospital.Lightning strike incidents have turned into one of the deadliest natural disasters in Bangladesh, claiming over 200 lives every year.According to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, as many as 2,164 people died due to lightning strikes in the country from 2011 to 2020.At least 216 people die every year on average from lightning strikes, more than by floods, cyclones, and other calamities.More than 70% of the total lightning strikes occur between April and June.