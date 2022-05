© ODU



An academic who resigned from a Virginia university after saying it wasn't necessarily immoral for adults to be sexually attracted to kids has been hired by a Johns Hopkins University center aimed at preventing child sexual abuse."We are excited to share that Allyn Walker, PhD, will be joining the Moore Center as a postdoctoral fellow on May 25," the Moore Center for Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse in Baltimore tweeted Thursday.The hire comes about six months after Old Dominion University announced that the 34-year-old would be stepping down as an assistant professor of sociology and criminal justice."That research was mischaracterized by some in the media and online, partly on the basis of my trans identity. As a result, multiple threats were made against me and the campus community generally," he wrote."I want to thank Old Dominion University for giving me the opportunity to teach and to conduct my research, and the ODU Department of Public Safety for monitoring the threats against me and the community," Walker added.Luke Malone, a journalist who has written for the Washington Post, called Walker's hireWalker, who has written a book titled "A Long, Dark Shadow: Minor-Attracted People and Their Pursuit of Dignity," had earlier acknowledged that the use of the term "minor-attracted persons" suggests to some that it's OK to be attracted to children.Old Dominion had faced calls to fire Walker after the educator made the comment while discussing their research in an interview with the Prostasia Foundation, a San Francisco-based child protection organization.Neither Johns Hopkins University nor the Moore Center immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.