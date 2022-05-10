Why it matters: Western officials fear President Vladimir Putin will use Monday's celebration of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany to dramatically escalate his war against Ukraine.
Comment: Except there were no announcements of an 'escalation', the day was used to commemorate those who sacrificed their lives to defeat Nazism, there was however an explanation as to why Russia was left with no option but to take action: Russia's Ukraine Operation 'Preemptive' - Putin at Victory Day Parade
Driving the news: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined a G7 leaders' call on Sunday to discuss the sanctions and commemorate the sacrifices the Allies made to "defeat fascism" during World War II, a senior U.S. official told reporters.
Comment: The same Zelensky and his defense department who recently shared an image of a Ukrainian soldier decorated in Nazi insignia
- The leaders met virtually "to say, together, Putin is dishonoring those sacrifices by spreading his lies and disinformation about the barbarism he is committing in Ukraine," the official said.
- U.S. diplomats returned to Kyiv on Sunday to commemorate Victory in Europe Day with their Ukrainian counterparts. First lady Jill Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also made surprise trips to Ukraine.
- "We owe it to the memory of all those who fought for freedom in the Second World War, to continue fighting for it today, for the people of Ukraine, Europe and the global community."
Comment: The West's pathological proxy-war in Ukraine against Russia could not be a greater defilement of the memory of those who fought for freedom.
Details: The U.S. announced it would join the U.K. in banning its citizens from providing "accounting, trust and corporate formation, and management consulting services to any person in the Russian Federation."
- The new American and British services restrictions will "work in tandem" with additional G7 export controls on "wood products, industrial engines, boilers, motors, fans, and ventilation equipment, bulldozers, and many other items with industrial and commercial applications," the White House said.
- The U.S. and U.K. decided not to ban the provision of legal services to Russians "for now," but will continue to assess whether to expand the sanctions based on Russia's behavior, the official said.
- The sanctions will bar American advertisers from "funding Russian propaganda" and force the networks to domestically source video cameras, microphones, software servers and other broadcast technologies.
- The U.S. will also impose 2,600 additional visa restrictions on Russian and Belarusian officials, including eight executives from Sberbank and 27 executives from Gazprombank.
Comment: So 'we banned Russia from buying webcams but we continue to buy billions of dollars of Russian oil and gas'.
- The services bans are especially "powerful" because U.S. consulting and accounting firms have been asked by Russian companies "to help them figure out how to reformulate their business strategies" and "hide their wealth" to blunt sanctions, the official added.
- "We're shutting that down."
- "Putin, like any autocrat, has a social contract. He's taken away the freedom of the people of Russia in exchange for stability. And he's no longer delivering upon that."
Comment: Putin enjoys an even greater approval rating than before the special operation because citizens are becoming increasingly aware of the threat Ukraine poses and the brazen attacks and duplicity the West is engaged in:
RT provides more details on the G7 summit:
