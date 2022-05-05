Israel will increase its military aid to the Ukrainian Government, amid growing diplomatic tensions with Russia, Haaretz reported on Wednesday.
Although the increase in aid would be a substantial step, no offensive weapons will be delivered so far to fight Russian forces, diplomatic sources told the newspaper.
Comment: Are we really expected to believe that no offensive weapons will be delivered? Moreover, delivering anything but humanitarian aid is very revealing as to Israel's intentions.
Commenting on this issue, they pointed out that the war package "would not include substantial quantities of supplies" due to the aid provided by the United States and the European Union.
The publication pointed out that a meeting by Israeli Defense Ministry officials is scheduled for the coming days to discuss what supplies will be sent.
Moscow has repeatedly criticized the supply campaign launched by Washington and its allies to support Kiev's authorities, as part of a strategy to try to weaken the Eurasian nation.
Comment: Note that this is an increase in military aid, but it's not the first tranche, because, tellingly, Israel has been arming Ukraine's neo-Nazi military for at least seven years now, and Putin has repeatedly warned them against doing so.
In the last few weeks there have been a few reports revealing that relations between Russia and Israel are becoming frayed: