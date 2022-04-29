© Reuters / Maxim Shemetov



The Russian ruble rose to its strongest position since March 2020 against the European single currency, paring some gains after the Bank of Russia cut interest rates.On Friday, the ruble hit over 74 to the euro, and headed towards 70 to the dollar in Moscow trade.in the sanction-hit economy.. The euro is currently hovering around a five-year low against the dollar with fears over the growth outlook for the eurozone as the impacts of Russia-Ukraine conflict begin to spill over.The Russian currency had previously dropped to historic lows amid sanctions placed on Moscow in response to its military operation in Ukraine. In early March, the ruble plunged to as low as 150 to the dollar but has since nearly doubled in value.