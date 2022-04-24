© Bryan Roberts



FARMERS have warned of impending food shortages as the cost of living crisis impacts on food production.Gareth Wyn Jones, a farmer from Snowdonia, told GB News today that producers are reducing their output due to the increased cost of fuel, fertiliser and feed.He said: "We're sleepwalking into food shortages and that's a fact."We've got absolutelyHe made his comments during a debate whether the war in Ukraine could bring global food shortages during On The Money with Liam Halligan on GB News.Mr Wyn Jones said the Government was out of touch and its white paper on food production is over six months behind schedule.He said: "The people that are on the forefront are"We want to produce food at affordable rates for our consumers and customers and it's not going to happen because"This is the scary bit because unless we have got the four F's..."People are going to need finance to get their farms up and running. I just can't understand why this Government isn't pushing for local food chains, for people to be producing more food in surrounding areas seasonally."It's just ludicrous what's going on, and it's scary as a farmer sitting here and"They're just going to cut down on the stock they've got as we've seen with the dairy boys, pulling the plug on the feed, pulling the plug on the fertiliser.He added: "There'll be less flowing milk coming into our food chain,"We've got an amazing country,- they have to understand what's happening on the ground."Neil Charlick, CEO of the charity Gillingham Street Angels, said there has been a massive increase in visits to its"I think it's going to get worse. I'm getting reports every day from the food bank which say we were just struggling to get enough food and we're quite lucky that we've got local supermarkets, local farmers who supply stuff to us."