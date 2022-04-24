Gareth Wyn Jones, a farmer from Snowdonia, told GB News today that producers are reducing their output due to the increased cost of fuel, fertiliser and feed.
He said: "We're sleepwalking into food shortages and that's a fact.
"I could take you to ten farms in the surrounding area now that are turning down their production - chicken farmers, egg producers, milk producers, even beef and lamb because feed prices are going through the roof.
Comment: Russia halted exports of ammonia fertilizer in February, and it accounts for 62% of the world's supply, meanwhile China was subsidizing farmers back in June of 2021, because it a spike in prices was already occurring, and likely because it foresaw that the situation would get increasingly worse.
He made his comments during a debate whether the war in Ukraine could bring global food shortages during On The Money with Liam Halligan on GB News.
Mr Wyn Jones said the Government was out of touch and its white paper on food production is over six months behind schedule.
He said: "The people that are on the forefront are the farmers we're seeing the first effects
"We want to produce food at affordable rates for our consumers and customers and it's not going to happen because the foods are not going to be there.
"This is the scary bit because unless we have got the four F's...feed, fertiliser, fuel, and the last and very, very important one is finance.
Comment: The fraudulent economies of the West, overwhelming incompetence and corruption in government, and increasingly erratic and extreme weather, had already begun to disrupt and corrupt these critical elements, now with lockdown backlogs, supply chain breakdowns, along with the West's war on Russia, the already fragile food supply has been pushed over the edge.
"People are going to need finance to get their farms up and running. I just can't understand why this Government isn't pushing for local food chains, for people to be producing more food in surrounding areas seasonally.
"It's just ludicrous what's going on, and it's scary as a farmer sitting here and watching my friends talking about cutting their livestock down to half because they're not going to go out and spend money on fertiliser.
"They're just going to cut down on the stock they've got as we've seen with the dairy boys, pulling the plug on the feed, pulling the plug on the fertiliser.
He added: "There'll be less flowing milk coming into our food chain, there will be massive repercussions.
"We've got an amazing country, we can produce this stuff but we have to have the backing of the Government - they have to understand what's happening on the ground."
Comment: Some in government and industry are too incompetent to do otherwise, whereas others know very well their actions will result in devastating food shortages, even famine.
Neil Charlick, CEO of the charity Gillingham Street Angels, said there has been a massive increase in visits to its food bank.
He said: "We found that last month there was a 25% increase in people using our services.
"We fed 12,500 people last month. That was the first month that the increase was that large.
"I think it's going to get worse. I'm getting reports every day from the food bank which say we were just struggling to get enough food and we're quite lucky that we've got local supermarkets, local farmers who supply stuff to us."
Comment: Wales Online reports that farmers are warning eggs could vanish from shop shelves because of the exorbitant costs: The Express reports that food shortages are actually already occurring and this is visible in the UK's supermarkets - shortages that hit countries like Germany, Greece and Portugal a month ago: Hull Live reports on more empty shelves reported in the UK: For more on the looming crisis, see: