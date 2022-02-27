China is now fully open to Russian wheat deliveries, as all import restrictions have been lifted, the South China Morning Post has reported, citing the country's General Administration of Customs.The announcementthe paper says, adding that the deal could provide a lifeline to the Russian economy as it faces tough economic sanctions from the EU and the US, and at the same time addresses China's need to enhance food security.China previously restricted imports from Russia due to phytosanitary concerns, as a measure to control the spread of plant diseases. Earlier this month, during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing, China agreed to allow imports from Russia.The crisis in Ukraine sent global wheat prices to record highs this week.